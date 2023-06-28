According to data from AllTheRooms, which is a company that tracks the short-term rental market, Airbnb revenues are significantly down year-over-year in many major cities around America, with some experts indicating this could trigger a housing market crash as desperate homeowners that support their mortgage by renting their property are forced to sell due to fewer renters.
A breakdown published by industry expert Nick Gerli shows that two Colorado spots are among the top 15 American places where Airbnb revenues are crashing the hardest.
Ranking 9th nationwide, Denver has seen a monthly revenue per listing drop from $3,374 to $2,071 between May 2022 and May 2023 – a decrease of 38.6 percent. Meanwhile, Breckenridge ranked 10th, with a monthly revenue per listing drop from $4,193 to $2,633 during the same period – a decrease of 37.2 percent.
These Centennial State decreases aren't quite as drastic as a list-leading drop of 47.6 percent that's been experienced in Sevierville, Tennessee or the 47.2 percent drop in Phoenix, but they're definitely noteworthy and could shake up the local real estate market.
Gerli attributes two factors to the crash, including a slowdown of post-pandemic travel, as well as an increase in Airbnb supply during a time of cheap interest rates and high demand for short-term renting. He expects that those who snatched up homes when better interest rates were available may be able to hold onto their properties, while those spending more on a monthly basis may be forced to sell.
There also seems to be a rising tide of consumers avoiding Airbnb and other similar short-term rental services altogether, opting for a more traditional hotel experience as a means of avoiding hidden fees and rules.
Do you think the Airbnb revenue slump will be short-term or a lasting trend? Let us know in the comments.
