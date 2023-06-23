It's no secret that this spring has been a wet one in Colorado, with various precipitation records falling around the state. One of the latest records to fall fell in Colorado Springs, with the city already setting the all-time record for the rainiest June in the books.
According to the National Weather Service, the city has gotten 9.34 inches of precipitation through June 21, passing the all-time June record of eight inches, set in June of 1965 (records date back to November of 1894). This record was passed on June 21 with nine days of potential precipitation left in the month and more significant rain in the forecast on Thursday and Friday of next week.
The 9.34 inches of rainfall thus far this month is also above the all-time one-month rainfall record for the city, which was previously 8.13 inches, set in May of 2015.
It's also worth noting that severe storms are possible over upcoming days that could bring additional downpours.
Stay up-to-date with the latest weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
