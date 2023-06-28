Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting released their award winners for best-tasting water earlier this year, and one Colorado town was featured among top judge-selected picks.
In their 'Best Municipal Water' category, Colorado's Eldorado Springs placed fifth worldwide, ranking third in the United States behind St. Paris, Ohio and Emporia, Kansas.
Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label.
The first time the water from this area was recognized came in 1996, when the bottled Eldorado Natural Spring Water was dubbed the best tasting water in North America and the third-best tasting water in the world at the Festival of Water international water tasting event in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. It's received recognition in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2015, 2019, and 2021, as well.
Rankings are based on taste, odor, mouth feel, and aftertaste, judged by expert journalists and food critics.
According to Eldorado Natural Spring Water, their water is unique because it originates as rain and snow east of the Continental Divide, ultimately passing through an aquifer that's 8,000 feet beneath the town. This makes it some of the purest water in the world.
Looking for a slightly different way to give this water a try opposed to out of a plastic bottle? It's the water that's used in popular Colorado liquor TINCUP American Whiskey. There's also a local pool – Eldorado Pool, which is currently closed for renovations, but should reopen soon. The water can also be shipped around Colorado.
See a full list of Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting winners here.
