According to the National Weather Service, Denver's first 90-degree day of the year is expected on June 19.
It's been quite some time since Denver has been this warm – 272 days ago, on September 20, 2022.
To put this in perspective, the first 90-degree day in Denver in 2022 was on May 11, with the first 2023 90-degree day projected to be more than a month later than that. A total of 10 90-degree days had already taken place in Denver by June 19 of last year.
Meanwhile, several far east towns are expected to hit even higher temperatures today, with Wray looking at a forecast of 96 degrees, Julesburg looking at 95 degrees, and Holyoke expected to hit 94.
Official confirmation of peak temperatures should be published later this afternoon.
These hot temperatures follow an extended stretch of an unusually cool and wet spring in Colorado. The last several weeks have been some of Denver's wettest on record, with precipitation totals behind only those of 1876.
