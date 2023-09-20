In recent years, the horrific Sand Creek Massacre slaughter has gotten plenty of media attention thanks to the debate over renaming Colorado's iconic Mount Evans with a decision to do so being finalized last week.
The controversy with the Mount Evans name is rooted in actions of its namesake governor, John Evans, who was the second governor of the Territory of Colorado and a man who has long been blamed for creating a political climate that allowed for the Sand Creek Massacre to take place, which resulted in the deaths of an estimated dozens to several hundred Native Americans.
While Evans' contributions to the development of America's railroad and medical systems would ultimately mean that the Evans namesake would get tagged on numerous places around the country, including Evanston, Illinois and the Colorado town of Evans, his connection with the Sand Creek Massacre would mar his reputation, becoming a key factor in his 1865 resignation from his governorship.
Though some may find it surprising that the Evans name has continued to be honored more than a century after he was publicly condemned, it's perhaps even more shocking that another man that was even more closely involved in the slayings of the Sand Creek Massacre has been honored in a similar way.
Only seven miles south from where the horrific massacre involving the deaths of mostly women and children took place is an unincorporated community called Chivington, named after John Milton Chivington, the man in charge of leading 700 troops to conduct the Sand Creek Massacre.
During Chivington's attack on the peaceful group of Cheyenne and Arapaho peoples, him and his men are said to have gone beyond simply killing those present, taking scalps and performing other acts of mutilation, keeping various body parts as trophies, as well. While Chivington's actions were widely condemned at the time, a post-Civil War amnesty prevented charges from being filed against him.
Despite the highly-publicized nature of these brutal acts, the unincorporated community of Chivington still bears his name, home to less than 1,000 residents in Kiowa County on Colorado's Eastern Plains. The largest nearby city is Lamar, found about 25 miles south of the community.
As might be expected for a small unincorporated community on Colorado's Eastern Plains, there's not a lot going on in Chivington, a railroad town of yesteryear that has mostly been on decline since the Dust Bowl era. Big or small, it's still worth noting that the town features the namesake of disgraced Reverend John Milton Chivington of Sand Creek Massacre infamy.
Do you think this unincorporated community's name will be changed in years to come? Let us know in the comments.
Read more about the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site here.
