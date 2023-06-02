As a state, Colorado is known for its many great hiking spots, so it's really no surprise that one of its cities was recently named among the best in the country for hiking.
A recent data analysis by LawnStarter has identified Colorado Springs in the top ten hiking cities in the U.S.
"To come up with our ranking, we compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories. We factored in hiking trail access and quality, climate, and safety, among 15 key indicators of hiker-friendliness," the report reads.
Colorado Springs ranked 9th overall. Of the cities surveyed, Colorado Springs ranked 3rd in number of hiking routes, 3rd in number of top-rated trails (4.5-plus stars and 10-plus reviews), and 12th in number of outdoor gear stores.
The Colorado Springs area has options for hikers of all skill levels, from easy paths like the trails at Garden of the Gods and Red Rock Canyon Open Space to more difficult treks like the Manitou Incline and the 24-mile roundtrip climb to the summit of Pikes Peak.
Two other Colorado cities cracked the list's top 50 including Fort Collins, which ranked 35th, and Denver, which came in 48th.
Portland, Oregon was ultimately selected as the best city in the country for hiking.
Check out the interactive map below to see how other cities across the country matched up:
The full analysis can be found here.
