While most of Colorado's population is found on the Front Range, many of the state's best adventures are found along the Western Slope. That makes it no surprise that CNN Travel recently dubbed Grand Valley the 'next must-visit destination' in a recent report.
Roughly 30 miles long and five miles wide, the Grand Valley includes places like Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade.
Here's a recommendation for what you should do in each of those three spots.
Grand Junction: Grand Junction is home to Colorado National Monument – perhaps one of the most underrated outdoor recreation destinations in Colorado. A visit here offers fun for any level of recreator, whether they're looking to enter large desert canyons for a hike (bring plenty of water and electrolytes) or simply sightsee.
Fruita: Not only is Fruita known for its great mountain biking and trail running – make sure you bring plenty of water and electrolytes, it's also home to one of the state's unique water destinations – Imondi Wake Zone. This destination uses a cable system to make water sports possible without a boat. Whether you're just learning how to wakeboard or looking to hit some jumps, you'll want to make a stop here.
Palisade: Those headed to Palisade should be sure not to skip the peaches and wine. Home to some of the most picturesque orchards in the state, Palisade is a great place to kick back and relax. Take a wine tour at one of more than a dozen local wineries or book a stay in the Breckenridge Brewery Peach Pod. Looking for something that's more of a workout? The Palisade Plunge mountain biking trail shouldn't be skipped.
Read the full CNN Travel report on why Grand Valley is the 'next must-visit' destination in the American West here.
