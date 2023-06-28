A whiskey company headquartered in Colorado continues to support the effort to protect natural spaces via a recent partnership with Leave No Trace and a new product that aims to reduce waste in the backcountry.
Denver's TINCUP Mountain Whiskey, known for their unique bottle shape and a recent high-end product line that pays homage to the state's highest peaks, has launched a product they call the 'Adventure Pack,' which includes a double-walled, stainless steel, reusable canteen that comes filled with 375 ml of TINCUP American Whiskey.
"The TINCUP Adventure Pack is lightweight, recyclable, and can go wherever glass doesn't," said the company about the effort.
Easy to pack in a camping bag and metal in nature – meaning it's not banned in places where glass isn't allowed, this whiskey option is sure to be a hit at the campfire this summer. Plus, it's smaller size and lightweight nature compared to the typical whiskey bottle makes it more friendly for backcountry travel.
As part of TINCUP's launch of the 'Adventure Pack' product, they've also made a $10,000 donation to non-profit Leave No Trace, with that money set to help educate the public on best practices when it comes to protecting natural spaces.
The 'Adventure Pack' has a retail price of $29.99 and will be available for purchase directly on the TINCUP website, as well as on Drizly, starting on July 12.
