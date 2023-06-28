According to the most recent update from White River National Forest, Spring Creek Fire near Parachute didn't grow much on Tuesday despite continued red flag conditions. The blaze made headlines on Monday after exploding from about 200 acres with increasing containment to a reported 3,000 acres in a matter of hours.
With a better analysis of the fire's size now available, the blaze has been reported at 2,577 acres with little growth on Tuesday and five percent containment, as of a release on Tuesday night.
Closures were issued in the area around the blaze for firefighter and public safety.
'Red flag' conditions are present again on Wednesday.
Find additional updates from White River National Forest here.
