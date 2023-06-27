A fire near Parachute, Colorado that was about 212 acres and on its way to containment a mere 24 hours ago is now at 3,000 acres after exploding in size on Monday afternoon.
According to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management, a combination of factors, including topography, available fuel, and wind, resulted in the extreme and rapid growth of what's been dubbed the Spring Creek Fire.
At last report, no evacuations were underway. Smoke impacts are present in the surrounding area.
Red Flag conditions are present today, similar to yesterday's conditions.
Yesterday morning, a press release had noted that "great progress" was made on securing a perimeter on the then-212-acre blaze. At that point, containment was estimated to be 20 percent.
Spring Creek Fire is located roughly four miles south of Parachute, 16 miles southwest of Rifle, and about 40 miles southwest of Glenwood Springs.
Find additional updates here.
This fire goes to show that recent heavy rain hasn't removed all fire risk from Colorado, as some may incorrectly assume. Always exercise caution when it comes to doing anything that involves burning or the risk of sparking a wildfire.
