The most recent report on the Little Mesa Fire shows that it rapidly grew in size over a 24-hour period. On August 13, the fire was reported to be 776 acres in size, where as the August 14 report pins it at 3,378 acres. Containment remains at 10 percent.
Burning about 15 miles west-southwest of Delta in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area, the lightning-sparked blaze was first discovered on July 31.
Windy conditions have since been a factor in its growth over a two-week period, with concerns of gusty conditions and lightning noted in the August 13 report.
The public has been asked to avoid the popular Potholes Recreation Area as a result of the fire, which has also resulted in temporary forest, road, and trail closures in the area. No evacuation orders have been issued as of the Monday morning report.
At last report, 84 personnel were assigned to the blaze. Aerial operations are underway.
Find additional updates about this blaze and specific information on trail, road, and land closures here.
