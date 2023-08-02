According to Denver Zoo, their organization welcomed a very rare animal to their facility last month.
The popular Mile High City destination is now home to a one-year-old Matschie's tree kangaroo named Pearl that once called the Bronx Zoo home. Only about 2,500 members of the species remain in the wild, found only on the Huon Peninsula of northeastern Papua New Guinea.
Threatened by logging and mining exploration, the Matschie's tree kangaroo is considered endangered. It's also worth noting that the species plays an important role in the culture and diet of indigenous people of the island nation, though unsustainable hunting practices have also been deemed a threat.
By obtaining the rare animal species, Denver Zoo hopes to play a role in protecting the existence of the elusive, arboreal marsupial species.
Pearl can currently be found near Denver Zoo's Toano the bald eagle, but will be moved to the 'Down Under' habitat once construction of the exhibit is completed next year.
Learn more about visiting the Denver Zoo here.
