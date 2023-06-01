Yelp recently released their latest list of America's 100 best burger spots and three different restaurants in Colorado were deemed great enough to be included.
The highest ranking Centennial State spot was Osaka's, a Japanese restaurant in Boulder that happens to serve a pretty darn good 'burger' on select days of the week.
As patrons are sure to quickly notice, Osaka's 'burgers' are a bit different than the typical American norm, from the crunchy cabbage-based buns to thinly sliced meat opposed to the standard burger patty. Their most popular item, for example, is the Sukiyaki Beef Osaka Burger, which is described as "thinly sliced beef seasoned with soy sauce, fried egg, scallion, and fresh lettuce, sandwiched between two okonomiyaki pancakes."
Osaka's definitely isn't offering up the standard burger that most Americans are used to, but their unique twist is one reason why people seem to love the restaurant so much. Heads up – according to the company website, the Osaka Burger is only available Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Osaka's wasn't the only Colorado burger spot to make Yelp's list of the 100 best burger spots nationwide.
Glenwood Springs' Grind ranked 90th and Denver's City, O' City ranked 91st.
The top spot on the Yelp list was Atlanta's Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, known for their half-pound smoked brisket cheeseburger on a potato roll with 'Everything Bagel' seasoning.
Find the full Yelp list here.
Know of another great burger spot that belongs on this list? Let us know in the comments.
