In case you didn't know, June 2 is National Donut Day. In honor of the holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 100 spots to find a doughnut around the United States and two Colorado businesses made the cut for inclusion.
The highest-ranked Centennial State spot was Glenwood Springs' Sweet Coloradough, ranking 22nd. With a 4.5-star rating on Yelp and 764 reviews, this place is known for their fritters and their 'Colorado Flag' donuts – though they serve 100 different types of donuts daily. Customers also rave about their breakfast sandwiches and burritos.
The second Colorado spot on the list was Mr. Donuts in Lone Tree, ranking 70th nationwide. The Bavarian donuts and a maple bacon option are two of the most popular items at this 5-star spot. It's also worth noting the Mr. Donuts is popular on Door Dash, making it even easier to get your donut fix.
The top donut spot on the Yelp list was Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon in Rocklin, California. Six of the top 10 spots were located in the Golden State.
What's another great donut shop in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full Yelp list of America's top 100 donut spots here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.