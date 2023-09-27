In breaking news, Silverton Mountain – known for its expert-level San Juan Mountain terrain, heli-skiing oppurtunities, and massive amount of seasonal snow – has been acquired by new owners.
In a social media post from the ski area, owner Aaron Brill confirmed that Andy Culp and Brock Strasbourgar of Heli Adventures, Inc. will be "taking the reins moving forward." Details regarding any sort of sale price were not mentioned.
Brill did note that he and his wife Jen will continue to own and operate Silverton Mountain Guides, a heli-skiing company that provides clients with trips in Alaska.
"Andy and Brock have a strong passion for skiing and Silverton and promised us they would be keeping our AMAZING team in place, as they look forward to continuing to provide that special Silverton Mountain experience well into the future," wrote Brill of the acquisition.
Silverton Mountain is a remote ski area that attracts the best of the best in the sport. While it's had one lift in the past, requiring lots of uphill travel on skis for guests, a second lift should be operational for the upcoming season. Still, the hike-to terrain is often what's considered the most noteworthy terrain at the resort.
With a peak elevation of 13,487 feet above sea level and more than 26,000 skiable acres, Silverton has some of the most noteworthy and gnarliest terrain in the Centennial State. The easiest run is a 35-degree slope, with the norm at most resorts being about 30 degrees for the typical 'steep' run. Avalanche safety gear is required for guests, along with guides for some areas and during certain times of the year.
One of Colorado's most praised spots among the world's best skiers, it will be exciting to see what's in store for Silverton.
The news of new ownership at Silverton comes just days after new ownership was announced at another Colorado ski area – Echo Mountain, known for being the closest ski area to Denver.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.