Slopegoers hanging on to the 2022-2023 ski season have been rewarded with fresh powder in Colorado.
With Arapahoe Basin's closing weekend underway, the last 24 hours have brought a couple inches of snow to the resort. Lake Reveal – a mid-mountain pond known for attracting pond skimmers – has also appeared. It's also worth noting that a snowy/rainy mix is expected on Saturday.
Spring season ski hill vibes are sure to be abundant this weekend at Arapahoe Basin, Colorado's only remaining open resort for the season. As of Friday, the resort website indicated that two lifts (of nine) and nine runs (of 145) remain open.
Arapahoe Basin's closing day is June 4, though summer activities including a via ferrata and disc golfing will be available soon. Find more information about visiting the resort here.
