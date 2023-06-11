Comedian and Actor, Marlon Wayans, is accusing a United Airlines employee of bullying and racism, following an incident that got him removed from a flight that was set to depart from Denver International Airport (DIA) on Friday.
Wayans has since posted several videos on Instagram to share his side of the story.
According to the entertainer, he was asked at the gate to consolidate his carryon items into one bag. When he reportedly complied, he was then informed that the bag was too big and needed to be checked, the post reads.
Wayans alleged that the gate attendant was "picking on" him, because other passengers were not asked to check their bigger bags.
"This was harassment and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter. Black people face all kinds of racism and classism. I won’t allow this. Over a bag? Y’all owe me money for my shows i missed, y’all owe me for my troubles, y’all owe my fans a damn apology. This was the highest level of disrespect. And should’ve been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers," he said in an Instagram post.
United Airlines made the following statement to CNN about the incident:
“A customer [Wayans] who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jet bridge and attempted to board the aircraft."
A video that was shared by TMZ appears to show Wayans being escorted from the gate.
In another post Wayans admitted that he was issued a citation as a result of the incident. According to CNN, he was cited for disturbing the peace.
"Yes, a ticket… that’s all they could give me. Dude tried to lie and say i assaulted him. The video clearly shows i never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority. I’ve flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I’m a mild mannered dude. This agent was clearly picking on me," he said.
According to another post, Wayans was able to book an American Airlines flight out of Denver.
