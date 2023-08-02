New rules that were formalized in April 2022 by the United States Department of Energy have officially gone into effect, banning the sale and production of incandescent light bulbs nationwide, including in Colorado.
Per the new rules, lightbulbs must produce 45 lumens per watt, which basically means that high-wattage incandescent bulbs are no longer allowed, paving the way for lower-wattage LED bulbs to take over the lighting space.
It's worth noting that this new ban doesn't mean light bulbs that have already been purchased by the consumer must be tossed, rather that retailers can no longer sell most incandescent bulbs and manufactures can't produce them.
Several types of incandescent bulbs are still allowed to be manufactured and sold, including those in appliances, black lights, bug lamps, colored lamps, infrared lamps, left-handed thread lamps, plant lights, flood lights, reflector lamps, showcase lamps, traffic signals, marine lamps, some oddly shaped bulbs, and in several other cases.
According to the Department of Energy, the ban will save American consumers $3 billion, also reducing domestic carbon emissions. This ban has been decades in the making, stemming from a rule that was approved in 2007 and later rolled back by the Trump administration in 2019.
