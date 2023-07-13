On Wednesday morning, news broke that three heavily-decomposed bodies were found at a remote campground near Gunnison in recent days.
A hiker found a first body near Gold Creek Campground on July 9, with law enforcement finding two more upon their investigation of the scene the following morning.
Gunnison County Undersheriff Josh Ashe described the campsite where the bodies were found as particularly developed, expressing his suspicion that it could have been being used for long-term off-grid living.
Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes has since added to that description, providing additional detail regarding when the three may have gotten there, what their plans were, and what likely killed them.
According to Barnes, it appears as if the three had started a stint of camping in mid-to-late July of 2022. Evidence at the site suggested that the campers had plans to live at the spot permanently, which meant staying there through harsh winter months.
With snowfall particularly heavy and low temperatures abundant during the start of 2023, this would have been difficult and dangerous.
While the official cause-of-death hasn't been released, the coroner suspects that the three died from malnutrition and/or exposure at some point over winter.
Foul play is still not expected to be a factor in the case at this time.
As of Wednesday night, the coroner was still in the process of confirming the identity of the three individuals.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these tragic deaths.
Gold Creek Campground, found on Gunnison County Road 771, is currently listed on the US Forest Service website as "closed due to inaccessibility." It's located next to the southeastern boundary of the Fossil Ridge Wilderness Area, near Fairview Peak and Fossil Ridge in Gunnison National Forest.
While it's mostly small towns and rural development in the immediate vicinity of Gold Creek Campground, the City of Gunnison is approximately 20 miles southwest of the site.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.