Looking for a small mountain town for a weekend escape in Colorado? Country Living has a recommendation that's sure to please.
On a quest to find the 'best small town for a charming weekend' in each state, the publication landed on Silverton for their Colorado pick.
This remote spot is home to around 650 residents, found in the heart of the San Juan mountains. The blocks are few and the views are plenty.
This town truly is 'charming,' with walkable streets of restaurants and shops, as well as plenty of outdoor recreation nearby.
A few popular draws to the area include the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway, Animas Forks Ghost Town, the Million Dollar Highway, and Silverton Mountain Ski Area.
Be warned – this town can be tricky to visit during periods of heavy snow, as roads into the town can be closed, limiting access.
It's also worth noting that this town is a long drive for most Coloradans, roughly a six-hour drive from Denver.
That being said, the trip to this southwestern Colorado spot is worth it in any season. And don't forget to make a stop in Ouray or Durango on the way.
Find Country Living's full list of the best small town "for a charming weekend" in every state here.
