According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an emergency fish salvage has been put in place at a high alpine lake that's generally 'catch-and-release.' This means that, for a limited time, fishers will be able to catch and keep as many fish as they like, with no limit.
The salvage, effectively immediately, is in place at Chaffee County's Hunt Lake and along a stretch of the Middle Fork of the South Arkansas River, which is located near the Continental Divide and above Monarch.
The order has been put in place in preparation for the reintroduction of the Hayden Creek cutthroat trout, which means all other fish must be removed from the lake and river that's above Boss Lake Reservoir.
The order is in place through September 11, which is when the reclamation work in the area is set to start.
Legal fishing methods must still be used, though up to four rods can be used for catching at a time during the salvage order.
It's crucial to note that the salvage does not include Boss Lake Reservoir.
“We encourage anglers to visit this beautiful spot and catch all the fish they can in Hunt Lake,” said Paul Foutz, senior aquatic biologist in CPW’s Southeast Region. “Hunt Lake holds cutthroat trout previously stocked by CPW over the years.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.