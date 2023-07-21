Women interested in learning more about shooting guns, casting a fishing line, and sending an arrow flying through the air are in luck – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting a 'women's-only' event centered on teaching these skills, dubbed the 'Cast, Blast, and Twang' clinic.
Set to take place in Hot Sulphur Springs on August 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event invites women aged 18 and older that would consider themselves novice at the aforementioned skills. No experience or equipment is required.
Participants will get instruction on fly fishing, shooting clay pigeons with a shotgun, and hitting archery targets with a bow and arrow.
Participants should dress for the elements and bring their own food, water, sunscreen, and bug repellent. It's also worth noting that a valid fishing license is required – even if it's a one-day license only valid for August 19.
The event is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Register here.
