Did you know that the state fish of Colorado was considered extinct for decades?
Greenback Cutthroat Trout, a tenacious species of native Colorado fish, once thrived in rivers and streams along Colorado's Arkansas and South Platte River basins.
However, due to pollution from mining, pressure from fishing, and competition from other trout species they were considered extinct in 1937, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
In the 1960s, it was believed that a population of the native fish were discovered, resulting in a huge conservation effort and the Greenback Cutthroat being named the state fish in 1994.
In an interesting twist, a study from University of Colorado Boulder biologists determined that the fish that conservationists were working to recover were not actually Greenback Cutthroats.
"According to a sophisticated DNA analysis, five of nine "relic" populations of what biologists believed to be greenback cutthroat trout living in isolated pockets of the state actually are Colorado River cutthroat trout, a closely related subspecies [...] and sperm from the trout populations have been used for the last several decades to rear new generations in hatcheries, allowing state biologists to restock parts of Colorado with what they thought were greenback cutthroats," a 2007 report of the study reads.
In 2012, something unbelievable happened—the greenback cutthroat trout was discovered reproducing naturally in Bear Creek in Colorado Springs, essentially back from the dead.
Today, Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues to work to bring them back to Colorado waters on a larger scale. Every spring since the "unlikely population" was found, crews from CPW return to Bear Creek to help spawn the now "threatened" fish. They catch the fish and collect milt and roe (sperm and eggs).
"Then, they use the milt to fertilize all the roe in a makeshift lab on the banks of the creek. All the spare greenback milt collected is then raced to the Leadville National Fish Hatchery to fertilize eggs from the greenbacks in its brood stock," according to an earlier news release by CPW.
Efforts to recover the Greenback Cutthroat have ruffled some feathers in the recreation world, as protection measures have played a role in talks of closing or rerouting trails near Colorado Springs' Bear Creek.
According to a report by the Gazette, for example, the population of trout played a role in stalling the Jones Park Master Plan, which would have added 8 more miles of trail to the park.
"That was as county officials expressed their priority to work on the rerouted Trail 667, which showed signs of eroding and potentially contributing harmful rock and soil build-up in the stream," the report reads.
According to the CPW, several naturally producing populations of Greenback Cutthroat trout exist in four streams in the South Platte River Basin, where they once thrived nearly a century ago.
Still, protecting the population in Bear Creek is a priority of CPW.
