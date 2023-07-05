Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking public input regarding the importation of crayfish into the state, with many major crayfish species currently being illegal to import or possess in Colorado.
According to the department, a significant market has developed in which live crayfish are being transported to Colorado from elsewhere, with the main crayfish species being imported believed to be the red swamp crayfish – a species for which local regulations exist that ban the importation, transportation, or possession of, as is the case with most live crayfish.
These regulations are in place as a means of protecting Colorado's native aquatic ecosystems, with some crayfish species known to be invasive. One crayfish species that has been particularly problematic is the rusty crayfish, which was first detected in Colorado in 2009.
Only a few species of crayfish are currently allowed in Colorado and it varies by location. Virile crayfish, waternymph crayfish, calico crayfish, ringed crayfish, and southern plains crayfish are allowed east of the Continental Divide and freshwater shrimp, commercially available brine shrimp, and commercially available krill are allowed statewide.
Laws regulating non-native crayfish species are common in the American West, with roughly half of the states surrounding Colorado having regulations in-place that ban the importation of non-native crayfish species. The rest of the surrounding states have laws stipulating that non-native species can only be imported for human consumption.
As a result of the significant market that has developed, officials are seeking public input regarding current regulations related to importing red swamp crayfish.
Red swamp crayfish are a popular food source in some parts of the country, described as similar in flavor to lobster, but sweeter and more tender. The species is often used in popular crayfish boils of the American South.
A public commenting period has opened up online, with people able to leave a remark through July 30, 2023.
Comments can be made here.
