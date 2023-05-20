Officials from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office recently took to Facebook to share a detailed account of a search and rescue mission that they assisted on earlier this month.
Deputy Rick Garcia was initially dispatched to Rampart Range Road on May 11, after being notified that a man and his two adult sons were stuck in deep snow. The three were reportedly on a turkey hunting trip when their truck got stuck.
Garcia located the truck around 15 miles up the road.
"We got them onto the road, but as soon as we started moving a few yards, 10-20 yards, they would get stuck again. It was starting to get dark, it was snowing heavily, and I was starting to get concerned if I was going to make it out of there myself," Garcia said.
Garcia made the decision head down to Woodland Park, and was only able to bring one of the men with him. Due to deteriorating weather conditions and loss of daylight, crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue (DCSAR) were activated.
"I tried driving in with high clearance four-wheel-drive trucks. The snow was already very high by then. Trees falling down in front of and behind those vehicles as they were going in," said Dave Arnett, the Field Director for DCSAR.
When crews could no longer travel using the vehicles, they continued on snowmobiles. Eventually the roadway was too dangerous for crews to reach the hunters by snowmobile, so a rescue helicopter had to be called in.
"Up there in Pikes National, one day its raining, snowing hailing, sun's out, but it changes so much so rapidly. [...] It's important for people to be prepared for that kind of stuff when they do go up there," Garcia said.
Check out the video below:
