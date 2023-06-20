Crews are still working to clear the roadway on Colorado Highway 7 near Allenspark after a large rockslide forced a closure on June 14. According to a Tuesday news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), work is expected to continue through Friday.
“We realize the inconvenience this has caused for the residents of the canyon,” said Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock. “But this slide has loosened a lot more rock in this area and we need to get all of that down so it is safe for the traveling public when we reopen.
According to CDOT, 100 truck loads of rock and debris have already been removed from the area, and there is still more that needs to be moved in order for the road to reopen.
"Today will include blasting some of the larger boulders, described as the size of garbage trucks and one the size of a fire engine, so they can be hauled from the site as well," officials said.
Visit Cotrip.org for the most recent updates on the closure.
