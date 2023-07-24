A man is missing after being carried down the Colorado River on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office (ECSO).
Crews were dispatched to a part of the river near mile marker 6 on Colorado River Road at about 4:00 p.m. after receiving a report that 10-15 people were in the river trying to help someone get out of the water.
"Once on scene, first responders learned one male was pulled from the water, resuscitated, and transferred to the hospital. A second individual was carried further downstream," the release said.
Crews are still looking for the second person, with this person last seen wearing blue shorts, shoes, and no shirt.
It has not been made clear how the individuals got into the river.
No further information has been made available at this time.
