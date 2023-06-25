Crews are working to extinguish a new wildfire that sparked roughly five miles southwest of Parachute, Colorado on Saturday evening.
The blaze, dubbed the Spring Creek Fire, started at around 6 p.m. and has since grown to approximately 201 acres, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit.
"The Spring Creek Fire is estimated to be at 201 acres with moderate fire behavior in pinyon-juniper and grass fuels. There are currently no structures immediately threatened at this time. The cause of this fire is unknown and under investigation," officials said in an update on Sunday mornig.
No information regarding containment has been made available by the time of publication.
"We appreciate the support from the community and please avoid the area to keep public and fire crews safe," Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.