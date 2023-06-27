According to a recent report published on The Spokesman-Review, a popular hot spring destination near Boise is at risk of being shut down due to criminal activity, with the instance serving as a good reminder to Coloradans to take care of their natural areas or risk losing access.
Located in Oregon, just across the Idaho state line, Snively Hot Springs Recreation Site continues to face issues due to visitors breaking rules that ban camping at the destination, with littering, underage drinking, drug use, public nudity, and driving under the influence also among key concerns.
As a result of these concerns, the Bureau of Land Management may ultimately shut down the site entirely. Patrols by law enforcement rangers have already been increased in the area, which has contributed to increased costs related to management.
Coloradans hearing this news may be reminded about issues that have occurred at Aspen-area Conundrum Hot Springs in the past, which resulted in changes to access.
In this Colorado case, visitors not following the basic principles of Leave No Trace were a factor in the implementation of an overnight camping permit system.
In recent years, officials have cracked down on rule-breaking at a number of Colorado destinations, whether it's issues with group size, pet rules, or littering and improper management of human waste.
As the summer season gets underway, Coloradans should let the ongoing situation at the Boise-area destination remind them of how crucial it is to follow posted rules at a natural destination – both as a means to protect the spot and as a means of preventing limitations on access.
Always follow the principles of Leave No Trace and make sure you're following all parking rules, as most issues seem to stem from these two aspects of management.
Find the Leave No Trace principles here.
