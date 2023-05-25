According to the Pueblo Police Department, they're currently investigating a case in which sprinkler backflow valves are disappearing from local parks. They estimate they value of these stolen valves to be several thousand dollars, with costs also associated with damages to the valve protection system.
The police department released a video of someone presumably stealing a valve, which resulted in a massive ejection of water. Based on signage in the clip, the alleged theft appears to be occurring at Stauter Field.
As police continue to investigation the situation, they're asking the public for assistance in finding a potential suspect or suspects. Anyone with information that may be related to the case is asked to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502.
