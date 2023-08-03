Cyclists that can't get enough of that uphill grind will surely want to check out 'The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit' event, which travels up the Pikes Peak Highway to the top of the iconic Colorado Springs-area mountain.
Taking place on Saturday, August 12, with a 6 a.m. start time, cyclists will travel up 4,700 vertical feet over the course of 12.5 miles and 156 turns.
The 2023 event marks the 14th year of the annual race, hosted by Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.
Learn more about the event or register to compete here. Registration costs $70 and is open through August 9.
