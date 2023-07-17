A cyclist was sent to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after rear-ending a vehicle in Colorado Springs.
According to a blotter post from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash occurred near the 3400 block of North Cheyenne Canyon Road at about 2:20 p.m.
"Investigation revealed a car going up the narrow pathway crossed the center of the road, causing the car going down the pathway to stop abruptly. A bicyclist traveling downhill behind the car that stopped collided with the back of that vehicle," officials said.
The cyclist was transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said. According the blotter, no summons was issued as a result of the crash.
This portion of North Cheyenne Canyon Road winds through North Cheyenne Canyon over the course of many steep and tight turns that often lack in visibility. It's a popular spot for tourists and locals, alike.
