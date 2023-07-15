The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a vehicle versus bicycle crash that sent the cyclist to the hospital on Saturday.
According to officials, the accident occurred near 41st Street and Irving Street sometime before 9:33 a.m.
The cyclist was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to DPD.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
No further information has been made available. An investigation is underway.
