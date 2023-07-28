A cyclist died on Thursday night after being hit by a light rail train in Denver.
According to a post on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) from the Denver Police Department, the collision happened near Havana Street and Smith Road at about 10:00 p.m.
No further information has been made available, but an investigation into the crash is underway.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
