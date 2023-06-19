The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a motorist striking a cyclist at the intersection of Peoria Street and Albrook Drive on Denver's east side. Travel delays were present in the area following the crash, with the investigation announced at 9:17 p.m. on Sunday night.
Few details related to the case have been released, but the cyclist is said to have sustained serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cyclist stayed on scene.
When driving in Colorado, it's crucial to be on the lookout for cyclists and to give them space. It's also important for cyclists to avoid making unpredictable movements, also following traffic laws and utilizing bike lanes when available.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.