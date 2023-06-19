Nightime Police Traffic Stop Photo Credit: RichLegg (iStock).

Photo Credit: RichLegg (iStock).

 RichLegg

The Denver Police Department is investigating a crash that involved a motorist striking a cyclist at the intersection of Peoria Street and Albrook Drive on Denver's east side. Travel delays were present in the area following the crash, with the investigation announced at 9:17 p.m. on Sunday night.

Few details related to the case have been released, but the cyclist is said to have sustained serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck the cyclist stayed on scene.

When driving in Colorado, it's crucial to be on the lookout for cyclists and to give them space. It's also important for cyclists to avoid making unpredictable movements, also following traffic laws and utilizing bike lanes when available.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.