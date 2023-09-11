Fall is officially underway in Colorado and with it has come some early season snow.
According to Rocky Mountain National Park, the higher portion of Trail Ridge Road is under a temporary closure due to snow and ice on the route. The closure is in place at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side.
As the highest continuous paved road in North America, Trail Ridge Road tops out at 12,183 feet of elevation. It travels over the Continental Divide on a route that connects the Estes Park side of Rocky Mountain National Park to the Grand Lake area over 48 miles of road.
The Trail Ridge Road route typically starts an extended seasonal closure in mid-to-late October, though occasional temporary safety and weather closures do occur throughout its operating season. Given the high elevation of the route, wild weather can tend to roll through.
Rocky Mountain National Park is unsure when the temporary closure will be lifted, but their 'Trail Ridge Road status' phone line will be updated when that occurs. If this impacts you, call 970-586-1222 for a report on the route's status.
