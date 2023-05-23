In a recent rescue operation that took place at Rocky Mountain National Park, a 37-year-old male climber from Fort Collins, Colorado, was successfully saved after suffering injuries from a 30-foot roped fall on a mixed-climbing route on Taylor Peak. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, May 21, prompting an immediate response from park rangers and emergency services.
Park rangers were alerted to the climber's predicament through a satellite communication device, allowing them to swiftly mobilize rescue efforts. Recognizing the challenging terrain and the severity of the climber's injuries, the park sought assistance from Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance and the Colorado National Guard.
The Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance joined forces with Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members to conduct air reconnaissance, helping to determine the precise location of the injured climber. As daylight waned, a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base was called in to execute a hoist operation, utilizing a winch-operated cable to lift the climber to safety.
Rocky Mountain Rescue provided support during the helicopter hoist operations. The collaborative efforts of all involved enabled the successful extrication of the injured climber at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.
After being safely lifted from the treacherous terrain, the man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, where he was promptly transferred to a waiting ground ambulance. The ground ambulance then transported him to Estes Park Health for further medical attention.
The incident serves as a reminder to climbers and outdoor enthusiasts to prioritize safety and exercise caution while exploring the natural wonders of Rocky Mountain National Park. Park authorities urge visitors to familiarize themselves with proper climbing techniques, use appropriate safety equipment, and stay informed about current weather conditions and route challenges as a means of mitigating potential risks.
Taylor Peak is a 13,158-foot mountain found in the area of The Sharkstooth rock formation and Sky Pond. As a bird flies, it's located 3.5 miles northwest of Longs Peak.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
