If the last few years have stressed you out, you're not alone. According to data from the American Psychological Association, most Americans encounter major stressors in their daily lives, including 76 percent of adults that worry about the future of the country.
With stress having such an impact on life in the United States, a recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which cities around the country were home to the 'most stressed' residents, taking a look at 182 major metropolitans. By considering 39 key metrics split into categories of 'work stress,' 'financial stress,' 'family stress,' and 'health and safety issues,' WalletHub produced a ranked list that included three Colorado spots.
The 'most-stressed' place in Colorado was determined to be Denver, but it's 74th-place rank overall was notably low on the list, especially when compared to other cities of a similar size. While Denver ranked 139th in financial stress, 105th in family stress, and 98th in health and safety issues, the Mile High City ranked disturbingly high when it came to work-related stressors – 5th nationwide.
Meanwhile, Aurora ranked 91st overall, with work stress also being the biggest stressor for its residents. The categorical ranking was significantly lower than that of Denver, however, at 41st.
Of the three Colorado cities included in the analysis, Colorado Springs ranked the lowest in terms of stress, at 107th nationwide. Looking at each specific category of metrics, family-related issues were the biggest stressor for those in Olympic City, U.S.A., with the city ranking 71st in terms of family stress nationwide. It's worth noting that Colorado Springs residents were far less-stressed about work-related factors compared to other Colorado cities, ranking 157th nationwide in this category of data. It was also determined that Colorado Springs residents had the best credit score in the country among cities included in the analysis.
The most stressed city nationwide was determined to be Cleveland, followed by Detroit. Financial stress and health & safety stress were two categories where both cities performed very poorly.
The 'least-stressed' city in the country was determined to be South Burlington, Vermont.
See the full breakdown of this data analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.