Many Coloradans love their booze – that's no secret. After all, the state is home to 440 craft breweries – the 5th-most in the nation – with 10.4 breweries per capita – ranking 6th nationwide. Few locals will be surprised that 18.4 percent of Centennial State adults are considered binge drinkers (compared to 16.6 percent nationwide), though data regarding the Colorado counties where heavy drinking is most prominent may be met with shock.
Here's a breakdown of the 10 counties with the highest percentage of binge drinking adults according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data ranging from 2017 to 2020. Remember, statewide, 18.4 percent of adults fall into this category.
10. Summit County (home to Breckenridge): 22.37 percent
9. La Plata County (home to Durango): 22.42 percent
8. Gunnison County (home to Gunnison and Crested Butte): 23.15 percent
7. Grand County (home to Winter Park and Grand Lake): 24.99 percent
6. Denver County: 25.03 percent
5. Baca County (southeast corner of state, home to Springfield): 25.26 percent
4. Routt County (home to Steamboat Springs): 25.63 percent
3. Mineral County (home to Creede): 28.22 percent
2. San Juan County (home to Silverton): 33.56 percent
1. Hinsdale County (home to Lake City): 57.32 percent
While Denver County was home to enough binge drinkers to break into the top ten, the nearby Arapahoe and Adams counties were not, with 17.28 and 18.4 percent of the adults in these areas being binge drinkers, respectively. Meanwhile, residents of El Paso County, home to Colorado Springs, were binge drinkers at a rate of 15.06 percent – well below the state average.
The lowest share of binge drinkers were found in southern Colorado's Rio Grande County, home to Del Norte and Monte Vista, with just 5.11 percent of the locals here considered binge drinkers.
It's also worth noting that the top three counties on the 'binge drinking' list have a population of less than 1,000 each – though low population counties are also found at the other end of the spectrum. This could be due to less statistical confidence given the lower sample size, opening the door for the possibility that the true percentage of binge drinking locals is much higher or much lower compared to the number ultimately provided by the state. For example, the Hinsdale County confidence interval (CI) at the 95 percent confidence level ranges from 17.18 percent to 97.46 percent.
Are you surprised by where all of these Colorado counties fell on the 'binge drinking' list? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.
Explore more data here.
