According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the public has been asked to help identify a person who may have left the body of a dog on the side of a private road off of Coal Creek Canyon. The case is currently being investigated as animal cruelty due to the condition of the dog, which had multiple injuries, and due to how its body was disposed.
The dog has been described as a young, neutered, male German Shepherd, believed to be left on the road between June 13 and June 15.
There's not much information available regarding the suspect aside from that it may have been someone driving a rentable Home Depot van with damage on the passenger side by the rear wheel. The van was captured by a game camera in the area and was described by authorities as suspicious.
Coal Creek Canyon Road travels southeast out of the Nederland area through Coal Creek Canyon.
