An August 30 report from KDVR's Ashley Michels announced the presence of an aggressive and potentially deadly strain of kennel cough that's rapidly spreading through Denver area canines.
With 'kennel cough' being the blanket term for canine respiratory diseases, it's important for Colorado's pet owners to know how to prevent a case involving their pup, how to identify the condition, and how to treat it. Remember, kennel cough can affect dogs of all ages.
How to prevent:
While the Bordatella vaccine can be effective at preventing kennel cough in some cases, that doesn't seem to be the case with the most recent strain, with a veterinarian cited in the KDVR report indicating that vaccinated dogs are still at risk.
Outside of vaccination, another means of protecting a dog is isolation from sick dogs. Spaces crowded with lots of dogs tend to be a place where kennel cough spreads, including boarding kennels, dog parks, training facilities, and even popular dog-friendly patios.
This might mean skipping trips to the dog park or using shared bowls through the end of summer, with spring and summer tending to be when kennel cough is most prevalent. While the lack of socialization and interaction might be tough, considering that kennel cough numbers are high and this strain is serious, it could be worth it.
According to American Kennel Club, nose-to-nose contact should be avoided and people should wash hands between touching different pets that aren't regularly sharing a space. For example, if you're at a friend's house petting their dog and return home, wash your hands and change your clothes to prevent passing along a potential illness.
If an infected dog has been around your dog's space, disinfect surfaces that may have been contaminated.
How to identify:
According to American Kennel Club, a cough is the most common sign of kennel cough, getting worse when a dog is exercising or excited. This tends to show up a few days after possible infection takes place.
In many cases, the cough will get better without treatment in about two weeks. That being said, as noted in the aforementioned report, the current strain that's going around seems to be more severe than the norm.
Other symptoms include colored nasal discharge, lethargy, lack of appetite, and increased effort when breathing.
How to treat:
If kennel cough symptoms are noticed, contact your vet immediately. Many times, the initial approach that's recommended will be to wait and see if symptoms worsen, though some cases may require medication. This makes it important to seek professional advice.
