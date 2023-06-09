One person was killed in a rollover ATV crash in Mesa County on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency response crews were first notified of the accident at approximately 2:34 p.m. They received a call from someone who found a person pinned beneath an ATV in a remote location several miles up Coal Canyon.
"CareFlight was dispatched and landed at the site of the crash; upon accessing the patient, they discovered the patient had died," the release said.
No further information has been made available at this time.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
