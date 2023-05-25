Photo: Boulder Police Department.

Photo: Boulder Police Department.

The Boulder Police Department has announced that they're looking for clues in the case of a dog that was found abandoned at the East Boulder Recreation Center dog park. The hound dog is estimated to be three years old, likely deaf and mostly blind.

After the discovery of the dog, the animal was taken to the local humane society.

Officers are now seeking clues related to how the dog came to be at the park alone in the first place.

Per Colorado law, anyone who intentionally abandons a dog or cat commits the offense of cruelty to animals.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or saw the animal with a person on May 22 or May 23 is asked to call Boulder Police Department Animal Protection at 303-441-1874. Any information that may be related could be helpful in solving the case.

