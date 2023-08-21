According to the Denver Police Department, an outdoor death investigation is underway at the city's Cheesman Park, as of a Monday morning announcement.
The identity and cause of death is set to be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
No additional details were provided by the police department, though they did promise an update if the status of the investigation changes.
Cheesman Park spans 80 acres just southeast of downtown Denver, located between Capitol Hill and Congress Park. The Denver Botanic Gardens boarders the park's eastern side.
