A debris slide in Mesa County has created a potentially dangerous situation for rafters on the Colorado River.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a cliffside slid into the river west of the 29 Road Bridge on Friday.
"The slide has caused multiple trees to fall into the river, causing a high risk to rafters recreating on the Colorado River. Warning signs are currently being placed along the river route. Rafters MUST stay river right well before reaching this area," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
On Friday, crews from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Grand Junction Fire Department, Mesa County Engineering and Public Works, along with the Mesa County Emergency Manager to evaluate the situation.
"The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons," officials said.
