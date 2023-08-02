Later this month, the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for its class of 2023 inductees, which will include five people that have played important roles in the snowsports industry. Among the inductees is late ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, known for her many "firsts," which include being the first woman to summit two 8,000-meter peaks in a 24-hour period (Everest and Lhotse).
"Hilaree leveraged her platform to bring attention to pertinent issues such as climate change and to empower young girls and women. She subconsciously and consciously opened doors and changed the rules of equity and access for the next generation," reads the Snowsports Museum description of Nelson.
Nelson tragically died last September on Nepal's Mount Manaslu while skiing with partner Jim Morrison. During her descent of the 26,775-foot peak, she fell and disappeared from view. Her body was found two days later and recovered from the peak.
A true inspiration in the dangerous world of mountain sports, the related community, both local and worldwide, are sure to agree that Nelson belongs on the inductee list for the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame.
Other inductees include activist Cheryl Jensen, sport builder John Norton, athlete and coach Sandy Hildner, and writer Seth Masia.
The ceremony is set to take place on August 27 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Read more about all the inductees here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.