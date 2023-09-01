In early July, Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area announced that they would be permanently closing after "running out of financial runway on [the] way to profitability." With the company now seeking to liquidate assets, an online auction has been launched to get rid of hundreds of items related to backcountry skiing and beyond.
The auction is running through 9 a.m. on September 6, with bidding for all items starting at just $5 and items available for inspection at Roller Auction Denver. Anything won in the auction must be paid for and collected by 4:45 p.m. on September 8.
The list of 540 items can be viewed online, including everything from cooking supplies to solar panels to backcountry skiing equipment to memorabilia.
Meanwhile, Golden's Powder 7 Ski Shop is also selling some of the skis and snowboards once used by the ski area.
Check out the auction page here.
