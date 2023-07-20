A Denver-area brewery has teamed up with Casa Bonita to produce a beer set to be exclusively found at the famed Lakewood restaurant.
Ratio Beerworks is pumping out a new Mexican-style lager with a hint of lime that's been dubbed 'Casa Beer.' With an ABV of 4.8%, the beer is described as a crisp and light, created with a sweet corn-based recipe.
"The addition of lime citrus makes it taste like you cut into a lime at the table and dripped it directly into the beer," said a spokesperson for the brewery.
When asked how Ratio Beerworks was picked for the collaboration, a spokesperson for the brewery noted that a "long-standing commitment to Denver's art, music, and DIY scene" immediately made them a contender, continuing to state "we truly believe in supporting the growth of our community and that includes the revitalization of institutions like Casa Bonita."
It's also worth noting that Ratio Beerworks has partnered with new Casa Bonita chef Dana Rodriguez on projects in the past.
The brewery expects Casa Bonita to quickly become a "top account" with the launch of the beer, which will only be available at the restaurant. The current plan is for the beer to be available at Casa Bonita indefinitely.
The Casa Bonita partnership isn't the only exciting thing happening at Ratio Beerworks this summer, with their annual Punk Rock Saves Lives Festival happening this weekend at their Overland location, along with a long list of other summer events found here.
Ratio Beerworks has two locations in Denver – one in RINO at 2920 Larimer Street and another in Overland at 2030 S. Cherokee St.
Find more information about Ratio Beerworks on the brewery's website.
