Denver's highly-rated Restaurant Olivia is set to offer a unique culinary experience centered around meat from Maui's axis deer species.
The one-night-only dining event will take place on August 30, hosted in collaboration with sustainable venison provider Maui Nui Venison. The event is described as "a culinary blend of passion, purpose, and palate."
Participants will dine on a five-course tasting menu that includes venison of the Maui axis deer, which is an invasive species on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. The presence of the deer species on the island has been called "devastating," impacting ranching and watersheds. Harvesting the deer species for venison is considered a sustainable solution to address an issue of overpopulation.
Dishes will pair Restaurant Olivia's Italian cuisine with Polynesian flavors, including venison tortellini with a saimin consommé and a Maui Nui Venison rack katsu with koji and a roasted cherry glaze.
"After our team’s recent visit to Hawaii to see Maui Nui Venison’s operations for ourselves, we were profoundly moved by their innovative approach to ecological preservation," Heather Morrison, co-owner of Restaurant Olivia, said. "Their commitment to sustainable and ethical solutions struck a powerful chord with us. This dinner allows us to bring a piece of our experience back to Denver to hopefully inspire our guests as well."
It's also worth noting that axis deer venison is considered one of the healthiest meats in the world and that it was called a 'game changer' by Food & Wine Magazine in June 2023. Its flavor has been described as rich and gamey, slightly sweet and leaner than beef.
The dinner also features eight cocktail options "infused with a Polynesian touch," as well as an optional wine pairing.
This limited-seating event is priced at $125 per person, with an additional $75 tacked on for those opting to participate in the wine pairing.
Restaurant Olivia has a 4.7-star rating on Google, with more than 400 reviews. It's located on South Downing Street in Washington Park.
Reservations for the event can be made here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.