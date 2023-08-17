A recent data analysis conducted by Finance Buzz has revealed that Denverites are among some of the most 'overworked' Americans nationwide.
The report looked at seven different factors across 50 of the country's most populated cities, with the Mile High City ultimately ranking second on their list of 'overworked' spots.
Here's a look at the data related to Denver:
Weekly hours worked: 39.3 hours
Commute: 26.7 hours
Dual-job households: 60.5 percent
Workers that work 50-plus weeks per year: 64.8 percent
Older adult workers: 21.2 percent
Workers with 2 jobs: 6.3 percent
Workers with a side hustle: 3.4 percent
As Denver's numbers related to other cities, the share of people working a second job was particularly high, ranking second nationwide. The city also led the country when it came to percentage of workers that work 50-plus weeks a year.
The only city to top Denver in terms of being home to 'overworked' residents was Washington, DC. Meanwhile, Las Vegas was the least-overworked spot, followed by Buffalo, New York. Those in Buffalo worked the least amount of time on average, at just 37.2 hours per week.
Explore the full data here.
Do you think 'overworking' is common in Denver? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.